Gavel

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Civil suits

LBL Gunite of Tulsa, LP vs. Salvador Velasquez aka Salvador Velazquez, et al., petition for judgment, $2,441.

Progressive Car Finance LLC vs.:

• Anthony L. Hadley, petition for judgment, $6,802.

• Brittania Cheyenne Moody, et al., petition for judgment, $10,023.

Initial appearances

DEVANEY, John Patrick. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 18.

HAYWOOD Jr., John L. aka 7. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); obstructing officer. Sounding docket Jan. 13.

KEITH, Kyle Seth. Child sexual abuse (two counts); forcible sodomy (two counts). Bond $40,000. Sounding docket Jan. 13.

LOVE, Ashley Leann Nicole aka SHORES, Ashley Neann Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.

RACHELS, Michael James. Driving while impaired; transporting open container of alcohol beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.

Accelerations

GRAVES, Jason Paul. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; obstructing officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan 10.

LATIMER, Lonnie. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn (two counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 10.

Sentencing

MAITLAND, Karra Julia. Larceny of automobile. Three years suspended. Fined $500.

DUI arrest

DEAN, Charles Franklin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you