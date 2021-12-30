Civil suits
LBL Gunite of Tulsa, LP vs. Salvador Velasquez aka Salvador Velazquez, et al., petition for judgment, $2,441.
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs.:
• Anthony L. Hadley, petition for judgment, $6,802.
• Brittania Cheyenne Moody, et al., petition for judgment, $10,023.
Initial appearances
DEVANEY, John Patrick. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 18.
HAYWOOD Jr., John L. aka 7. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); obstructing officer. Sounding docket Jan. 13.
KEITH, Kyle Seth. Child sexual abuse (two counts); forcible sodomy (two counts). Bond $40,000. Sounding docket Jan. 13.
LOVE, Ashley Leann Nicole aka SHORES, Ashley Neann Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled substance. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
RACHELS, Michael James. Driving while impaired; transporting open container of alcohol beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 25.
Accelerations
GRAVES, Jason Paul. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; obstructing officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing Jan 10.
LATIMER, Lonnie. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn (two counts). Bond $1,000. Hearing Jan. 10.
Sentencing
MAITLAND, Karra Julia. Larceny of automobile. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
DEAN, Charles Franklin. Driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely. City arrest.
