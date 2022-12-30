Marriage licenses
Randy Jeremy Jackson, 41, and Raygan Kay Haney, 35, both of Muskogee.
Braden Anthony Murphy, 21, and Skyla Michelle Proctor, 20, both of Muskogee.
Logan Ray Green, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, and Skyla Marie Young, 27, of Muskogee.
Protective order
Jasmine Capri Moore, et al. vs. Tyreece Marcellus Warrior, et al., Jan. 17.
Civil suits
In re: Frenzo Jones, lost title.
In re: Richard Alan Hasegawa, petition for name change.
Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC vs. Pauline R. Osburn, et al., foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Joshua Tillery, et al., petition for judgment, $38,960.30.
Discover Bank vs. Roger D. Wagner II, petition for judgment, $4,941.89.
Karissa R. Grizzle vs. Ryan K. Webb, petition for partition.
Small claims
Mike Wooliver, et al. vs. James Wooliver, et al., forcible entry and detainer, Jan. 23.
Barbara G. Sanders vs. Shawn Haynes, et al., $1,200, Jan. 18.
Diamond Finance vs. Kevin Nichols, $1,449, Jan. 13.
Bell Finance vs. Robert Givens, $2,187, Jan. 13.
Initial appearances
ANDREWS, Jordan R. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
CARTWRIGHT, Tommy Joe. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 13.
COLEMAN Jr., Gary Dewayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana); carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Jan. 31.
FOWLER Jr., Carl Thomas. Stalking in violation of court order. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Jan. 13.
GRIFFITHS, Christopher Lee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Jan. 13.
DUI arrest
LANDERS, Ronald. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; reckless driving. City arrest.
