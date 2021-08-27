Marriage license
Jordan Thomas Marks, 28, and Donna Marie Bryant, 33, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
ORP Property Management LLC vs. Darren Vogt, et al., petition for review of final order of arbitration.
UHG LLC vs. Charles Rogers, petition for judgment, $26,488.
PCA Acquisitions V LLC vs. Holly Raines, petition for judgment, $1,046.
LVNV Funding LLC vs.:
• Debra Hines, petition for judgment, $1,601.
• Jeanette Gittens, petition for judgment, $1,210.
• Linda Clark, petition for judgment, $2,531.
Monique P. Johnson-Ludley vs. PINNFUND USA, quiet title.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs. Liza Cotner, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Amanda Cowden vs. Guaranteed Windows, et al., $2,915, Sept. 29.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Zachary Watson, $403, Oct. 1.
• Felicia Smith, $793, Oct. 1.
• Mikeal Gladson, $695, Oct. 1.
• Kristin Gibson, $526, Oct. 1.
• Colby Jackson, 869, Oct. 1.
Urentit LLC vs. Dalenna Dobbs, $3,600, Sept. 13.
