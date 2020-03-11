Muskogee County District Court 03.10.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

Civil suits

Sooner Emergency Services vs. NES Express, et. al., $11,881.59.

U.S. Bank vs.:

• Spencer Perry, et. al., foreclosure.

• Albert J. Finney, et. al., foreclosure.

Second Round vs. Bobbi L. Weeks, petition for judgment, $987.90.

Capital One Bank vs.:

• Rebecca Jean Wilson, petition for judgment, $9,289.56.

• Karen Sue Beene, petition for judgment, $2,886.42.

Ally Financial vs.:

• Jammie L. Lewis, et. al., petition for judgment, $13,845.41.

• Mary Smith, et. al., petition for judgment, $8,554.71.

• E.T. Ramsey, et. al., petition for judgment, $6,988.08.

PCA Acquisitions vs. Nicole Le, petition for judgment, $5,639.05.

Credit Corp Solutions vs. Kenna Terrell, petition for judgment, $1,867.27.

Saint Francis Health System vs. Kimberly Gaile Jones, petition for judgment, $1,059.04.

Cavalry SPV I vs. Tonya Cron, petition for judgment, $1,656.14.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Braycia Nacoby Dedmon, petition for judgment, $10,197.07.

Small claims

WCRM Management III vs. Emily Joanna Gusman, $400, March 23.

Capital Apartments vs. Ethan Woods, et. al., $835, March 23.

Buckley Properties vs. Felicia Lynn Hamilton, $550, March 23.

Initial appearances

BOULWARE, Winthrop Olen. Larceny of automobile; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing April 3. Bond $2,500.

GRANDOS, Raquel. Child neglect; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. Sounding docket March 24. Bond $5,000.

HERNANDEZ, Luis Alberto. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; unsafe lane use; driving without a valid driver’s license. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.

MOORE, Terrence Willie Lee. First-degree burglary. Sounding docket March 24. Bond $25,000.

MORRIS, Bradley Wayne. Sexual abuse, child under 12; showing obscene material to minor. Sounding docket March 24. Bond $50,000.

Revocation

BRYCE, Cody Lee. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; domestic abuse, assault and battery. Hearing March 16. Bond $1,500.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you