Muskogee County District Court 03.10.20

Civil suits
Sooner Emergency Services vs. NES Express, et. al., $11,881.59.
U.S. Bank vs.:
• Spencer Perry, et. al., foreclosure.
• Albert J. Finney, et. al., foreclosure.
Second Round vs. Bobbi L. Weeks, petition for judgment, $987.90.
Capital One Bank vs.:
• Rebecca Jean Wilson, petition for judgment, $9,289.56.
• Karen Sue Beene, petition for judgment, $2,886.42.
Ally Financial vs.:
• Jammie L. Lewis, et. al., petition for judgment, $13,845.41.
• Mary Smith, et. al., petition for judgment, $8,554.71.
• E.T. Ramsey, et. al., petition for judgment, $6,988.08.
PCA Acquisitions vs. Nicole Le, petition for judgment, $5,639.05.
Credit Corp Solutions vs. Kenna Terrell, petition for judgment, $1,867.27.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Kimberly Gaile Jones, petition for judgment, $1,059.04.
Cavalry SPV I vs. Tonya Cron, petition for judgment, $1,656.14.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Braycia Nacoby Dedmon, petition for judgment, $10,197.07.
Small claims
WCRM Management III vs. Emily Joanna Gusman, $400, March 23.
Capital Apartments vs. Ethan Woods, et. al., $835, March 23.
Buckley Properties vs. Felicia Lynn Hamilton, $550, March 23.
Initial appearances
BOULWARE, Winthrop Olen. Larceny of automobile; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing April 3. Bond $2,500.
GRANDOS, Raquel. Child neglect; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. Sounding docket March 24. Bond $5,000.
HERNANDEZ, Luis Alberto. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; unsafe lane use; driving without a valid driver’s license. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
MOORE, Terrence Willie Lee. First-degree burglary. Sounding docket March 24. Bond $25,000.
MORRIS, Bradley Wayne. Sexual abuse, child under 12; showing obscene material to minor. Sounding docket March 24. Bond $50,000.
Revocation
BRYCE, Cody Lee. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; domestic abuse, assault and battery. Hearing March 16. Bond $1,500.
