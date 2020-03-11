Civil suits

Bradley Pennington, et. al. vs. Robert Clarke, petition for judgment, $10,001 or more.

Bancfirst vs. Darrell Watkins, foreclosure.

In re: David Ray Perry, lost title.

Synchrony Bank vs. Megan Varnell, petition for judgment, $1,188.39.

Quicken Loans vs. Dwight Morrow, foreclosure.

Small claims

Red River Credit Corp vs. Brian Douglas Spencer, $856.45, April 15.

Gavel Grinding Excavation vs. Dustin Jeremy Cash, $8,828.75, April 15.

Z & J Enterprises vs. Tabitha Champlain, $825, March 25.

Lee Home Solutions vs. Amber Gillean, $650, March 25.

Diamond Finance vs. Beth Nimmer, et. al., $540, April 15.

Initial appearances

SOUTHERLAND, Heath James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Preliminary hearing May 29. Bond $2,500.

Acceleration

SOUTHERLAND, Heath James. Grand larceny. Hearing May 29. Bond $2,500.

Revocation

RIGGINS, Michael Thomas. Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility. Hearing March 16. Held without bond.

Dismissal

LUCKEY, Jr., Daron L. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Dismissed March 10. No complaining witness.

