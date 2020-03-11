Civil suits
Bradley Pennington, et. al. vs. Robert Clarke, petition for judgment, $10,001 or more.
Bancfirst vs. Darrell Watkins, foreclosure.
In re: David Ray Perry, lost title.
Synchrony Bank vs. Megan Varnell, petition for judgment, $1,188.39.
Quicken Loans vs. Dwight Morrow, foreclosure.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp vs. Brian Douglas Spencer, $856.45, April 15.
Gavel Grinding Excavation vs. Dustin Jeremy Cash, $8,828.75, April 15.
Z & J Enterprises vs. Tabitha Champlain, $825, March 25.
Lee Home Solutions vs. Amber Gillean, $650, March 25.
Diamond Finance vs. Beth Nimmer, et. al., $540, April 15.
Initial appearances
SOUTHERLAND, Heath James. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Preliminary hearing May 29. Bond $2,500.
Acceleration
SOUTHERLAND, Heath James. Grand larceny. Hearing May 29. Bond $2,500.
Revocation
RIGGINS, Michael Thomas. Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance; unlawful use of communication facility. Hearing March 16. Held without bond.
Dismissal
LUCKEY, Jr., Daron L. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Dismissed March 10. No complaining witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.