Protective orders
Skyla Renee Walker vs. Lorenzo Antonio Lacell McNeal, March 26.
William Joseph Wall vs. Michael Leroy Davis, March 24.
Angela Fairchilds vs. Brian Kent Fairchilds, March 26.
Civil suits
Citizens Bank vs. Stacey Lynn Pemberton, foreclosure.
CVI SGP-CO vs.:
• Tracy Clemons, petition for judgment, $2,356.46.
• Kimberley Laidley, petition for judgment, $1,656.19.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs.:
• Lori Layne Dyer, petition for judgment, $1,844.83.
• Alicia Diaz, petition for judgment, $1,625.39.
LVNV Funding vs. Alice F. Harris, petition for judgment, $1,619.99.
Capital Bank vs. Lachelle Stroble, petition for judgment, $1,532.92.
In re: Matthew Michael Chouteau, name change.
Initial appearances
DOAK, Randy Russell. Possession of stolen vehicle. Sounding docket March 18. Bond $2,500.
HORSLEY, Mitchell. Domestic abuse, assault and battery, second and subsequent; threaten to perform act of violence. Sounding docket March 18. Held without bond.
Revocation
MAJKOWSKI, Mandy Eileen. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; possession of controlled substance in presence of minor; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing March 11. Bond $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.