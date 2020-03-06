Protective orders
Jessica Lynn Young vs. Melissa Ann Gonzales, March 26.
Michael Leroy Davis vs. William Joseph Wall, II, March 24.
Brittany M. Padgett vs. Robert Gene Warrick, March 24.
Civil suits
In re: Logan Black, lost title.
LVNV Funding vs.:
• Leola Collins, petition for judgment, $1,911.04.
• Jennifer Corral, petition for judgment, $6,479.31.
• Julie Lynn Hale, petition for judgment, $1,589.36.
US Bank vs. Crystal D. Edgar, et. al., foreclosure.
Progressive Car Finance vs.:
• Paige Reed, petition for judgment, $5,034.50.
• Joseph Ward, et. al., petition for judgment, $8,564.50.
Shelter Mutual Assurance vs. Nathaniel Rex Glyn Keith Dean, petition for judgment, $3,235.63.
Custom Seating vs. David W. Wood, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Conn Appliances vs. Michael Gould, petition for judgment, $5,926.75.
Midland Credit Management vs.:
• Lewis A. Hawley, petition for judgment, $2,567.51.
• Tammy J. Woodworth, petition for judgment, $3,015.99.
• Rhalando Jackson, petition for judgment, $3,828.40.
• Garrett Colby Reed, petition for judgment, $1,722.20.
Discover Bank vs. Jennifer Corral, petition for judgment, $4,111.01.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Connie J. Wilson, et. al., petition for judgment, $7,548.70.
