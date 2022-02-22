Marriage licenses
Filoman Espinosa-Aguilar, 27, and Jade Alexander Garrison, 24, both of Muskogee.
Jimmy Dale Rowan, 62, and Deborah Ann Griego, 47, both of Fort Gibson.
Steven Clyde Grant, 56, and Jessica Ellen Murch, 44, both of Muskogee.
Christopher Kyle Rosser, 35, and Lesley Michelle Clark, 34, both of Gore.
Fletcher Jack Kinsey, 23, and Samantha Rae Drywater, 34, both of Muskogee.
Jaime Ignacio Monsalve II, 37, and Clarissa Renee Fitz, 39, both of Muskogee.
Justin Blake Vancleave, 38, and Shauna Rae George, 45, both of Muskogee.
Brian Anthony Tanner, 27, and Ellen Nichole Wilson, 25, both of Muskogee.
Brian James Sallee, 26, and Emily Cheyenne Noe, 23, both of Warner.
Gerald Lefon Love, 51, and LeAnn Love, 52, both of Wagoner.
Civil suits
Ezra Jones vs. Jean L. Hill, petition for judgment, in excess of $10,001.
In re: Natisha Goosby, lost title.
In re: Misty Cochran, lost title.
DUI arrests
COLLIER Jr., James— beer; possession of controlled substance. Warner arrest.
CRAGG Jr., Robert. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Dyon Elaine. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
LOLLIS, Danielle A. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
MARTINEZ, Alejandro. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain a single lane. City arrest.
SNOW, Justin William. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.