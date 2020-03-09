Marriage licenses
Anthony Dakota Williams, 19, and Makenzie Lanae Cruise, 19, both of Wagoner.
Kyle Lawrence Porter, 20, and Allison Joy Crow, 18, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Beverly Clemons, $751, April 8.
• Kelsey Wells, $1,159, April 8.
• Stephen Johnston, $290, April 8.
• Carol Thomas, $806, April 8.
Robert Gerred vs. Kristin Sylv Bettenfield, $770, March 23.
Rigoberto Hernandez vs. Holly Ann Roden, et. al., $1,350, March 23.
Regional Finance vs.:
• Marilyn Jackson, $6,134.70, April 15.
• Timothy Vanhorn, et. al., $8,374.38, April 15.
Sun Loan vs.:
• Andrew Kenneth Mchuin, $867.92, April 8.
• Trenton Chamberlain, $967.92, April 8.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Jack Dale Stout, Jr., $10,000, April 8.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Lisa Brooks Renfrow, $838.99, April 8.
• Amanda G. Williams, forcible entry and detainer, April 8.
Initial appearances
MUNOZ, Carlos Humberto, aka MUNOZ-CASTELLANOS, Carlos Humberto, aka CASTELLANOS, Carlos. First- or second-degree rape; kidnapping; aggravated assault and battery. Preliminary hearing April 13. Bond $75,000.
SEATON, Kendall Rochelle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
Dismissal
JEWELL, Sabrina Nicole. Grand larceny. Dismissed March 9. At the request of the complaining witness.
Sentencings
DISNEY, John Brian. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with dangerous weapon. Sentenced March 4. One year in prison. Fined $100.
HILL, Randy Thomas. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; falsely personate another to create liability. Sentenced March 9. Two one-year and one five-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $4,500.
