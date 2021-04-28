Marriage license
James Matthew Perry, 22, and Rachel Anne Bowman, 21, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Barry Hoffman, et al. vs. Connor Beauvais, forcible entry and detainer.
Initial appearances
TIGER, Bailey Jordan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 18.
WELLS, Tracey Kyle. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 19.
Revocation
VANN, Jeremy Dale. Possess counterfeit coin with intent to circulate; larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $3,000. Hearing May 16.
