Protective order

Krystal J. Mixon vs. Justin Lee Pearce, April 9.

Initial appearances

ANDERSON, Ja'Corey. Assault and battery with deadly weapon. Preliminary hearing March 24. Held without bond.

JAGGERS, Jennifer Rae. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee; larceny of automobile; possession of contraband by an inmate. Sounding docket April 1. Bond $2,500.

OWENS, Jonathan Shane. Conspiracy; grand larceny; false pretenses. Sounding docket April 1. Bond $5,000.

Revocation

ANDERSON, Jacorey. Larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Hearing March 24. Held without bond.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you