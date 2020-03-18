Protective order
Krystal J. Mixon vs. Justin Lee Pearce, April 9.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Ja'Corey. Assault and battery with deadly weapon. Preliminary hearing March 24. Held without bond.
JAGGERS, Jennifer Rae. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee; larceny of automobile; possession of contraband by an inmate. Sounding docket April 1. Bond $2,500.
OWENS, Jonathan Shane. Conspiracy; grand larceny; false pretenses. Sounding docket April 1. Bond $5,000.
Revocation
ANDERSON, Jacorey. Larceny of automobile; knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Hearing March 24. Held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.