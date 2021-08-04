Civil suits
Cavalry SPV LLC vs. Ross P. Meyer, petition for judgment, $1,368.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Reth Lim, petition for judgment, $7,257.
Small claims
Billy E. Crabtree vs. Bobbie Pettit aka Bobbie Collier, $600, Aug. 16.
Atlas Property Management dba The Woods Apartments vs. Teresa S. Garrett, et al., $1,958, Aug. 18.
Wilhoit Properties Inc. vs. Jonathon T. Moore, et al., $1,160, Aug. 18.
Initial appearances
McHENRY Jr., Patrick Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing Sept. 9.
PELSOR Jr., Bradley Thomas. Child abuse. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 18.
Dismissals
CLINTON, Brettly Levi. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
McCOY, Charlene Dawn. Felony value - false pretense/bogus check/con game. Lack of jurisdiction.
RUSSELL Jr., Edd Dwain. Falsely personate another to create liability; uttering forged instrument; obstructing an officer; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
TRUITT, Austin Trey. Possess after firearm after conviction or during probation. Bond $25,000. Hearing Aug. 13.
DUI arrests
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Fort Gibson arrest.
LEE, Cody Bryce. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage; endangering others while eluding police officer; failure to carry security verification; petit larceny; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
