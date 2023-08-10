Initial appearances
APPLETON, Clayton Jay. Second-degree burglary; possession of tools by previous burglar. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 23.
FLOWERS, William Roy aka HUGHES, William roy. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 23.
Dismissal
McMANUS, Trevor Dale. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
Sentencing
WELCH Jr., John Michael. Domestic abuse — assault and battery second and subsequent; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license suspended. One five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,250.
