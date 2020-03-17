Marriage licenses
Omar Rosales Alcantara, 22, and Tara Phou Morin, 21, both of Webbers Falls.
Cody Bret Smith, 36, of Porum, and Amanda Jo Holdridge, 39, of Oktaha.
John McKinley Shipp, 52, and Tamara Christine Pullen, 49, both of Muskogee.
Kevin Joseph Wainwright, 40, and Shelby Diane Thomas, 32, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
In re: Pollard Les Allen, lost title.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Jesse D. Goodson, $557, April 15.
• Jessica L. Turner, $560.40, April 15.
• James S. Coble Jr., $703.99, April 15.
• Misty M. Miller, $559.39, April 15.
• Michael Lynn Thornton, $2,120.14, April 15.
• Robert Lerone Lee, $538.80, April 15.
• Shannon Duane Lacey, $578.88, April 15.
Cynthia L. Kennedy vs. Laura Watson, $1,460, March 30.
Saint Francis Health System vs.:
• Lori Jefferson, $1,171.53, May 27.
• Michael Allen Kelley, $943.20, May 27.
• Tyler G. Joiner, $3,797.60, May 27.
• Amanda Al Hafeedhi, $625.93, May 27.
• Anthony Hughes, $4,931.61, May 27.
• Jamie Cowan, $1,040, May 27.
• Elisabeth Acosta, $628.51, May 27.
• Thomas Floyd Bebee II, $2,297.95, May 27.
• Brandy Bemo, $844.15, May 27.
• John Carlos Erie, $1,539, May 27.
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Kimberly Ann Harris, $719, April 6.
• Schmika K. Adams, $825, April 6.
• Rudolph Reilly, $299, April 6.
• Janet Burk, $1,178, April 1.
• Lisa Michelle Nicholson, $993, April 1.
• Ashley Baker, et. al., $654, April 1.
• Larry Green, $454, April 1.
• Cherry Alexander, $1,252.84, April 1.
• Jakiiyah Turner, $485, April 1.
• Deanna Beasley, $529, April 1.
• Brandon Stevens, $530, April 1.
• Benjamin Ford, $560, April 1.
• Alexis Odom, $761, April 1.
Diamond Finance vs. Michael Anthony Gonzales, $916, April 17.
Initial appearances
CANADY, Justin Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; speeding in a posted zone. Sounding docket March 31. Bond same.
CHUPP, Leon Jay, aka CHUB, Leon Jay, aka CHUPP, Leaon Jay, aka CHUBB, Leon Jay, aka CHUPP, Okie, aka OLKIE, Leon Jay. Battery or assault and battery on a police officer (two counts.) Sounding docket March 31. Bond $5,000.
GAGE, Christen Ryan. Larceny of automobile. Sounding docket March 31. Bond $15,000.
MANN, James Kevin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket March 31. Bond $2,500.
SHANK, Larry Alexander. Endangering others while eluding; reckless driving; resisting officer. Sounding docket March 31. Bond $50,000.
STORMENT, Benjamin. Obtaining cash by bogus check. Sounding docket March 31. Bond $5,000.
Revocation
RICHARDSON, Billie Nelson. Uttering forged instrument. Hearing March 23. Held without bond.
