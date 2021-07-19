gavel

Marriage license

Joshua Michael Cole, 22, and Alexis Paige Caddy, 23, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Diamond Finance vs. Michael McDaniel, $403, Aug. 21.

Muskogee Housing Authority vs. Kevin D. Gaither, et al., $469, Aug. 2

Atlas Property Management dba Country Club Apartments vs:

• Amanda Parks, et al., $729, Aug. 2.

• Donetta Taylor aka Donetta Maxwell, et al., $764, Aug. 2.

• JA Derrick Harrel, et al., $1,142, Aug. 2.

Tasha Properties LLC vs. Jackie Goodson, et al., $3,200, Aug. 2.

Initial appearances

JONES, Mariesha. First-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Aug. 2.

SPENCER, Clayton Eugene Kentrell. Shooting with intent to kill; first-degree robbery, domestic abuse — assault and battery; assault and battery. $525,000. Hearing July 26.

WILBOURN, Kris Aaron. False declaration of ownership in pawn (two counts); obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses (two counts). Bond $7,500. Sounding docket Aug. 2.

Acceleration

ANDERSON, Jaron. Disposing of stolen vehicle; conspiracy. Bond $1,500. Hearing July 27.

Revocations

ALLEN, Jachob Lee. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; falsely personate to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing July 30.

SPENCER, Clayton Eugene Kentrell. Assault and battery on detention officer. Bond $2,000. Hearing July 26.

DUI arrests

EASTWOOD, Dustin. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more — first offense. City arrest.

VANN, Johnny Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; failure to keep right. City arrest.

