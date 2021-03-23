Marriage licenses
Jacob Thomas Campbell, 26, and Haley Sue Stamper-Byrd, 24, both of Muskogee.
Westley Allen Talbert, 30, and April Lynn Long, 28, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding vs.:
• Michael Lakeman, petition for judgment, $1,070.14.
• Carrie Campbell, petition for judgment, $1,661.13.
• Kelly Carney-Page, petition for judgment, $916.76.
• Samantha A. Davis, petition for judgment, $2,344.86.
• Bill Hardin, petition for judgment, $893.43.
• Kellie Ann Hamby, petition for judgment, $855.05.
American Express National Bank vs. Johnathan Mueller, petition for judgment, $18,604.58.
Hilco Receivables vs. Oscar Rodriguez, petition for judgment, $1,830.11.
Newrez dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing vs. John Oglesbee, et al., foreclosure.
PYOD vs. Debra Cooper, petition for judgment, $1,155.43.
Initial appearances
ATCHISON, David Wayne. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possess firearm during commission of a felony; impersonating public officer by uniform or badge; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket April 6.
FAIN III, Gary Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket April 6.
GOODMAN, Harold Jay. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond same. Disposition docket April 6.
MELTON, Shawn Duane. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 6.
WILSON, Timothy Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket April 6.
Revocations
BROWN, Wayne Allen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Hearing April 5.
JONES, Larry Eugene. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $20,000. Hearing March 31.
Sentencing
ANDERSON, Jamal Atayvon. Robbery with a weapon; possession of contraband (drugs) by an inmate; first-degree robbery. Sentenced March 19. Two concurrent 20-year sentences in prison with all but the first 10 years suspended. Fined $3,000.
