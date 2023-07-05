Dismissal
PAUL, Jamar Daryk. Felony discharge of firearm into dwelling. Victim uncooperative.
Sentencings
LOPEX, Jovani Jesus Gladin aka GLADIN, Jovani aka GLADIN-LOPEX, Jovani Jesus. Endangerting others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; assault battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Two four-year and one one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
WILLIAMS, Denise Roshalle aka WILLIAMS, Denise Rochelle aka WILLIAMS, Nepoo. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. One 15-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
AGUSTIN, Christian Samual. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more — first offense; speeding; no valid driver's license. County arrest.
LEDFORD, Tyler. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled.suspended or revoked (two counts); failure to maintain security. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
Commented
