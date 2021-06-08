Muskogee County District Court

Marriage license
Samuel Lewis, 65, of San Jacinto, California, and Tammy Shane Edens, 51, of Checotah.
Small claims
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs:
• Jazarus Chavez, et al., $1,025, June 21.
• Tiffany McNeal, et al., $525, June 21.
• Juston Foreman, et al., $700, June 21.
• Dustin Asbill, et al., $800, June 21.
Lee Home Solutions LLC vs.:
• Jennifer Howell, et al., $700, June 21.
• Rickey Combs, et al., $750, June 21.
• Tikae Tilley, et al., $750, June 21.
Action Loan vs. Kerrye Lynnette Harp, $466, July 9.
Durgan Darnell vs. Chelcie Moore, $3,800, June 21.
Hardy Lee Clark Jr., et al. vs. Gina Gugello, forcible entry and detainer, June 21.
Initial appearances
CONKLEY, Elijah Dominique. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond same. Sounding docket June 21.
ELLIOTT, Jeffery Scott. Sexual battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 21.
OMAN, Mikkie Nichole. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket June 21.
PUTMAN, Carolyn. Enabling child sexual abuse. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket June 21.
PUTMAN, Greg. Child sexual abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 21.
WALKER, Jamarria Shana. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 21.
Revocations
DAVIS, Helen Savanna aka SALTS, Helen Savanna aka GOBER, Helen. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 19.
SALTS, Steven Ray. First-degree burglary. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 9.
DUI arrests
MUCKALA, David Kenneth. Driving while impaired. City arrest
SPRINGER, Jacqueline. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
WILSON, Jalen David. Driving while impaired; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
