Civil suits
Armstrong Bank vs. C.D. Burris, et al., foreclosure.
Quicken Loans vs. Robert Lee Cherry, et al., foreclosure.
In re: Robert M. Rice Jr., lost title.
In re: Scott Shope, lost title.
Small claims
Muscogee Creek Nation Housing vs. Dakota Landrum, et al., $779.33, March 30.
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Melodie Ann Steed, $1,406, April 1.
• Gloria Yates, $518, April 1.
Kevin O. Clarkson vs. Arica Smith, $1,400, March 30.
Initial appearances
BENTLEY, Thomas Roy Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving without a valid driver’s license; speeding in a posted zone. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
HOLMES, Morgan Dione. Larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts;) conspiracy. Sounding docket March 30. Bond same.
KIVISTO, Diane Elaine, aka HOUGHTON, Diane Elane, aka STEWART, Diane. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession of sawed-off shotgun. Preliminary hearing March 18. Bond same.
MASON, Kimberly Gay, aka HYSLOP, Kimberly, aka BROWN, Kim, aka McELROY, Kimberly, aka HYSLOP-McELROY, Kimberly Gay, aka HYCLOP, Kim. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute. Sounding docket March 30. Bond $2,000.
NEAL, Michael Damian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license suspended. Sounding docket March 30. Bond $2,500.
REEVES, Hanna Nicole. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Preliminary hearing March 23. Held without bond.
WALKER, Anthony Ranail. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Sounding docket March 30. Bond $2,500.
