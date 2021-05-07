Marriage licenses
Austin Blake Hill, 32, and Ashley Dawn Jeffcoat, 32, both of Muskogee.
Brandi Nicole Holbrook, 33, and Brooke Ashley James, 29, both of Muskogee.
Joseph Valentino Osmun, 39, of Broken Arrow, and Jennifer Renee Hughes, 37, of Muskogee.
Dustin Lee Clark, 36, and Amber Marie Coker, 37, both of Broken Arrow.
Initial appearances
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing May 14.
CLARK, Ashton Marie. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing May 14.
COFFEE, Cody Michael Lee. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000 (four counts); third-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 21.
MILLS, Benjamin Caleb. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing May 19.
PERRY, Jessica aka HARRIS, Jessica Eliode aka LISOTTA, Jessica E. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 21.
Revocations
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Possession of controlled dangerous substance, second and subsequent offense; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000 Hearing May 14.
STEELE, Ranisha Roshelle. Larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts). Bond $3,000. Hearing May 26.
Dismissal
COOPER, Jelica Brione. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. In the best interest of justice.
