Civil suits
In re: Jake Dalton Hall, lost title.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Jr., Robert Earl. First-degree burglary; protective order violation; second-degree burglary. Sounding docket March 19. Bond $25,000.
CATES, Robbie Lee. Domestic abuse, assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Sounding docket March 19. Bond $10,000.
CRAMP, Jeremy Don. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
CRUMPTON, Bennie Lamont. Second-degree burglary; larceny from the house; malicious injury to property, over $1,000. Sounding docket March 19. Bond $5,000.
DAY, Jarod Adam. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
ENGLISH, Jamie Alan. Domestic abuse, assault and battery; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving with license suspended; failure to carry security verification form. Sounding docket March 19. Bond $10,000.
KIZZIA, Junie Rian, aka GARNER, Junie Rian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
STATON, Jacob Matthew. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Sounding docket March 19. Bond $2,500.
STILWELL, Matthew Thomas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
WALKINGSTICK, Terry Don. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
WILLIAMS, Johnny Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
Revocation
LOFTIN, Jr., Charles Franklin. Attempting to utter counterfeit instrument. Hearing March 10. Bond $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.