Small claims
Port City Acres vs. Tonya Buchanan. Forcible entry and detainer. July 21.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; impede movement of traffic. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 4.
BUCHANAN, James Lewis. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
DAVIS III, James Cullen. Trafficking in illegal drugs; resisting an officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
FROST, Jerry Dwayne. Second-degree burglary. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing July 14.
SIDES, Cindy. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 13.
Acceleration
ADAMS, Joanna Lynn aka SANDERS, Joanna Lynn. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.