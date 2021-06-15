Marriage license
Peyton Ryan Bennett, 19, and Drew Noelle Riddle, 18, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Morgan Services Co. vs. Robert Campbell, $481.25, July 14.
Initial appearances
CLAUNTS, Brandon Wayne. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
CLINTON, Brettly Levi. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 29.
EVANS, William Thomas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Disposition docket June 29.
FISHINGHAWK, Wyatt Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 29.
KETCHER, Noah Dewayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
SANTANA, Matthew Kyle. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of a felony; conspiracy; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 29.
SHRUM, Joseph Cameron. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket June 29.
SIPES, Frankie Lee aka SIPES, Frank aka SIPES, Frankey aka SIPES, Franky. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license suspended. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 29.
STATON, Jacob Matthew aka STATTON, Jacob M. Larceny of automobile. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket June 29.
TYLER, Patsy. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
Dismissal
HENSON, Cheyanna Rae. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
KLEIER, Bonita. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding - posted zone. One year suspended. Fined $550.
