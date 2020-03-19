Marriage licenses
Randy Gene Parsons, 56, and Vicki Lynn Parsons, 59, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Mattie Lucille Keys vs. Corey Lee Keys, April 7.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Jennifer Few, $641, May 8.
• Brittany Green, $182, May 8.
• Shalayna Davis, $212, May 8.
• Andrew Haskell Leader, $212, May 8.
• Stacey Trotter, $159, May 8.
Western Finance vs.:
• Wesley J. Peterson, $467.52, May 13.
• April Marie Hughes, $1,840.29, May 13.
• Tommy J. Cobb, $861, May 13.
• Ocquinetta Pierce, $1,610.57, May 13.
• Jacqueline Pittman, $367.93, May 13.
Acceleration
GILLESPIE, Darren Renard. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Hearing March 23. Bond $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.