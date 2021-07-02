Marriage licenses
Triirmain Renee Bates, 30, and Danecia Nicole Williams, 34, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Bribiesea Galindo, 40, of Muskogee, and Stevie Nicole Starr, 34, no town of residence listed.
Joshua Kade McClelland, 42, and Megan Erin Elliott, 36, both of Loveland, Colorado.
Bryce Edward Castillo, 26, and Kyla Beth Hinkle, 23, both of Muskogee.
Daniel Evan Schultz, 37, of Wagoner, and Hailey Rhiannon Davis, 19, of Muskogee.
Levi Jerome Wacoche, 44, and Michelle Shneice Angel, 42, both of Muskogee.
Corey Blake Landrum, 23, and Bailey Quinn Silva, 24, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
HAMMANS, Todd Wilburn. Embezzlement. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 16.
HILL, Kevin Eugene. Third-degree burglary; petit larceny. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing July 12.
MYERS, Michael Prince. Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing July 12.
TODD, Corey Alan. Child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Released on recognizance. Sounding docket Sept. 13.
Revocations
HILL, Kevin Eugene. Possession of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of public housing. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 12.
MYERS, Michael Prince. Making a telephone bomb threat. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 12.
Dismissals
CLARK, Ashton Marie. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; falsely personate another to create liability. Lack of jurisdiction.
MATTHEWS, Robert Wayne. Grand larceny. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Gary Lee. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
BAUCOM, Allen Wayne. Driving under the influence: drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
THOMPSON, Joshua. Driving under the influence: drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.