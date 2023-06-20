Initial appearances
CHASTAINE, Angela. Bail jumping. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 20.
DUKE, Roscoe Alfred. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket July 20.
HAWK, Cynthia Anne aka HAWK, Cindy. Child neglect. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 30.
JENNINGS, Wade Austin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket June 29.
MALLONEE, Teresa Anne aka HAWK, Teresa Anne aka PRICE, Teresa. Child neglect. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 30.
RIVERA, Kyrstian Jade. Third-degree arson. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 29.
WHITE, Zachery Lance. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket June 22.
Acceleration
LOWE, Melissa aka PRITCHETT, Melissa aka BUNCH, Melissa. Child neglect. Bond $3,500. Hearing June 23.
Dismissals
ECKARD, Caleb. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
GATWOOD, Christopher Robert. Feloniously pointing firearm. Victim uncooperative.
HALL, Kevin Wayne. Feloniously pointing firearm; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
McFARLAND, Ricky Alan aka McFARLAND, Ricky Allen. Second-degree burglary; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe condition. Bond $50,000. Hearing June 23.
DUI arrests
MARTIN, Zachary. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
QUINTANA, Casey David. Aggravated driving under the influence; possession of firearm while under the influence. City arrest.
