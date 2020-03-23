Marriage licenses
Nathan Kain Henry, 24, and Tiffany Katarina Bell, 25, both of Muskogee.
Charles Warren Frable, 36, and Rebeka Lynn Taylor, 38, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Select Portfolio Servicing vs. Georgia M. Reed, et. al., foreclosure.
Superior Choice Credit Union vs. Cotton Lloyd Nye, foreclosure.
In re: Pollard Towing, lost title.
Small claims
Marvin Rafael Serrano vs. Shirley Stanley, $8,903.85, May 8.
Initial appearances
BABRE, Mason Everette. Kidnapping (two counts;) first-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; stalking; threaten to perform act of violence. Sounding docket April 6. Bond $75,000.
ROBBINS, Teresa Jo. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Sounding docket April 6. Bond $1,000.
SIMPSON, Jordan Lay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse, assault and battery. Preliminary hearing March 27. Bond same.
