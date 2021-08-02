Marriage license
Donte Deshawn Stephens, 30, and Victoria Tenee Fort, 30, both of Broken Arrow.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing Authority GCV vs. Tara Wixom, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 16.
Mauro Villeda vs. Bradley Dakota, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 16.
Tonya Gifford vs. Muskogee County Health Department, replevin, Aug. 18.
Fort Gibson housing Authority vs.:
• Diedra Allen, et al., $1,851, Aug. 16.
• Glenda Moore, et al., $1,670, Aug. 16.
Initial appearances
FROST, Daniel. Malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket Aug. 16.
KILE, Christopher Wayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket Aug. 16.
PIERCE, Robert Lee. Child endangerment; reckless driving. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 16.
RODRIGUEZ, Andi. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 16.
DUI arrests
MARTIN, Antonio D. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, revoked, suspended. City arrest.
SEATON, Douglas. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more — first offense; unsafe lane use; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
WILKINS, Bryan. Operate (Driving under the influence or actual physical control) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. City arrest.
WISEMAN, Billy. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.