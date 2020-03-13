Marriage licenses
Alec Storm Moreno, 27, and Katherine Elizebeth Singleton, 26, both of Fort Gibson.
Donald Earl Triggs, 57, and Samantha Mae Weston, 41, both of Haskell.
John Manuel Payne, 30, and Marissa Cheyenne Lewis, 24, both of Muskogee.
Austin Garrett Benjamin, 29, and LeeAndra Lonisha Lashay Thompson, 23, both of Fort Gibson.
Justin Aaron Hart, 38, and Paula Efua Yeboah Eku, 28, both of Tulsa.
Adrain Roddell Garrett, 37, and Chelsea Nicole Harris, 31, both of Houston, Texas.
Protective order
Regina Lee Hammons vs. Scotty Joe Hammons, March 31.
Civil suits
In re: Kyle J. Deeter, lost title.
Wells Fargo Bank vs.:
• Herbert Crawford, et al., foreclosure.
• Daniel Erin Roberts, et al., foreclosure.
Guild Mortgage Company vs. Matthew Graham, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Bill Acord vs. Clyde E. Bridgewater, $825, March 30.
C&C Rental Properties vs. Terra Verlayne Scroggins, $830, March 30.
Initial appearances
CARLSON, Matthew Derek. Domestic abuse, assault and battery. Sounding docket March 27. Bond same.
McANELLY, Blain Mitchell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent. Sounding docket March 27. Bond same.
RAINBOLT, Shane. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Preliminary hearing March 27. Bond $1,000.
