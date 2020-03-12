Marriage licenses
Dustin Wade Potts, 38, and Nicole Lynn McKibben, 35, both of Warner.
Tyler Wayne Anderson, 20, and Katelynn Mianna Underwood, 20, both of Muskogee.
Wesley Scott Graham, 26, and Jaycee Alissa Barton, 21, both of Wagoner.
Bryon Troy Austin, 48, and Cindi Ann Howell, 47, both of Okmulgee.
Protective orders
Cierra Jones vs. Dakota Leon Bean, March 12.
Civil suits
In re: Pedro Almedia, lost title.
In re: Larry McDonald, lost title.
In re: Lakira Garrett, name change.
In re: Ismael Gaytan Hernandez, lost title.
In re: Patrick Scott Hagermn, lost title.
In re: Steven Kipp Chandler, lost title.
In re: Nicholas Andrew Chatley, lost title.
In re: Randall Drew Smith, lost title.
In re: Leonard John Postoak, Jr., lost title.
In re: Michael Hinds, lost title.
In re: Samuel Leon Combs, III, lost title.
In re: Arlise Lee Gideon, lost title.
In re: Samuel Kent Sharp, lost title.
In re: Jose Cornisat Dagum, III, lost title.
In re: Michael Scott Girffis, lost title.
In re: Dylan Robert Brannon, lost title.
In re: Ashton Robinson, lost title.
Mortgage Solutions of Colorado vs. Farrell Carnell Coppin, et. al., foreclosure.
Initial appearances
BURFORD, Sean Allen. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sounding docket March 26. Bond $2,500.
CARR, III, Earnest Ford. Falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing officer. Preliminary hearing March 17. Bond $1,500.
COFFMAN, David. Driving while impaired; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
HAVAS, Mariah Sue. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Sounding docket March 26. Bond $1,000.
HUGHES, Sydney. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
McGEE, Charles David. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; kidnapping; domestic abuse, assault and battery; prevent emergency phone call. Sounding docket March 26. Bond $5,000.
NASH, Viola Rose. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
NICHOLSON, Christopher Dewayne. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; obstructing officer. Sounding docket March 26. Bond $1,500.
OWENS, Mandy Aleta Ruth. Conspiracy; grand larceny; false pretenses. Sounding docket March 26. Bond $1,500.
TAYLOR, James Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated. Preliminary hearing March 16. Bond $1,500.
Revocations
CARR, III, Earnest Ford. Falsely personate another to create liability; escape from arrest or detention. Hearing March 17. Bond $4,500.
CARR-ESCAMILLA, Melissa. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Hearing March 16. Held without bond.
GALLAGHER, Anthony Lavelle. Aggravated assault and battery. Hearing April 6. Bond $1,500.
TAYLOR, James Allen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Hearing March 16. Bond $1,500.
