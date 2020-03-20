Marriage licenses
Jeff Michael Lamontagne, 42, and Winsdy Gail Diebold, 46, both of Muskogee.
Travis Wayne Patterson, 42, and Maranda Marie Byrd, 39, both of Quinton.
Henry Louis Brown IV, 28, and Danica Tianna Brooks, 31, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management vs. Randy Guthrie, $474, April 20.
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Alexander Lee Ray, $1,140.98, April 29.
• William Tyler Osborne, et. al., $4,165.54, April 29.
• Opal Denise Timmons, $535.18, April 29.
• Frankie Singletary, et. al., $735.35, April 29.
