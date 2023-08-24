Initial appearances
FURRH, Jannessa Ann. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Sept. 6.
GONZALEZ, Pedro. Attempted first-degree burglary, felony first-degree burglary; unlawfully wearing mask or hood; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket Sept. 6.
JENNINGS, Jeremy Travis. Felony value — false pretense/bogus check/con game.Bond $6,500. Sounding docket Sept. 6.
ROBERTS, Shameca Chantae. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; child endangerment; running a roadblock. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Sept. 6.
Dismissals
SANCHEZ, Samuel Micco. Third-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
