Muskogee County Courthouse was evacuated late Tuesday morning and officials closed the building for the day.
Muskogee Fire Department dispatcher Blaine Byrd said an odor of smoke was reported at about 10:57 a.m. on the third floor. The courthouse was then evacuated.
Undersheriff Greg Martin said the smoke came from a faulty compressor in District Judge Brett Smith's courtroom. It smoked up the courtroom, Martin said.
"With help from Muskogee Fire Department and Muskogee County Emergency Management we were able to isolate it," he said.
Martin said the initial plan was to re-open the building at 2 p.m. but further evaluation led to the decision to close until Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.