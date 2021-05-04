Muskogee County Courthouse was evacuated late Tuesday morning and could be reopened by 2 p.m.
Muskogee Fire Department dispatcher Blaine Byrd said an odor of smoke was reported at about 10:57 a.m. on the third floor. The courthouse was then evacuated.
Undersheriff Greg Martin said the smoke came from a faulty compressor in District Judge Brett Smith's courtroom. It smoked up the courtroom, Martin said.
"With help from Muskogee Fire Department and Muskogee County Emergency Management we were able to isolate it," he said.
Martin said Smith's courtroom was closed off for cleaning. The courthouse could reopen by 2, he said.
