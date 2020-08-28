Four medics and two ambulances from Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service are going to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Muskogee County EMS is a network provider under American Medical Response’s contract with Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Medics going are Emergency Medical Technician Jay Brown, paramedic Tricia Fleming, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Thomas Bebee and team leader, Paramedic Michael Ford.
Hurricane Laura moved through Louisiana on Thursday. The Category 4 storm caused 14 deaths. More than 600,000 homes and businesses were left without power in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports. The Louisiana Department of Health estimated that more than 220,000 people were without water. Restoration of those services could take weeks or months, and full rebuilding could take years, according to the Associated Press.
Muskogee County EMS also will bring additional medical supplies and ventilators, EMS spokeswoman Trish German said. They have been assigned to LaMar Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.
"They're going there to help with overload," German said. "There's been an overabundance of houses that have been destroyed. People don't have electricity. People need medical help, so American Medical Response EMS service has requested us through FEMA.
German said she anticipates crews to be on a seven- to 14-day activation.
"But that can change as the situation changes," She said. "The crews will stay in the area as long as needed."
They will work under the guidance of FEMA, as well as state and local EMS agencies, she said.
"We are fortunate to be able to send some of our local assets, including personnel and equipment, to assist the communities that were in the path of Hurricane Laura," German said. "It is important that the citizens of Muskogee County know that sending these resources does not affect our day-to-day ability to provide timely medical response for all the communities we serve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.