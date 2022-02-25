Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service works to be prepared when weather freezes and roads get slick.
Josh Ellis, Muskogee County EMS health and safety coordinator, said EMS makes more runs during icy weather.
"We typically run more fall calls, motor vehicle collisions," he said. "When there's power outages we get more people on oxygen concentrators. If they need things and they cannot get out and get to their doctor."
Icy, sleeting weather that hit the area on Wednesday began subsiding Thursday afternoon.
According to AccuWeather, temperatures should break above freezing on Friday. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s on Saturday, 50s on Sunday and 60s by Tuesday.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he expects conditions to improve.
"They should do nothing but improve from here on out," Evans said around noon Thursday.
Ellis said crews have a list of members with four-wheel drives, who can pick up others who cannot get out.
First responder vehicles are four-wheel drive, he said. "One of them is out now picking up a dialysis patient who doesn't need an ambulance."
Paramedics also can treat in place, Ellis said.
"We'll have our supervisor go out," he said. "If it's something that doesn't need to go to an emergency room, they can contact the ER doctor and the doctor can talk to the patient."
EMS meets with other responding agencies before storms hit, Ellis said. They include city and county emergency management, police, fire, hospitals, public works, he said.
"Before the event, we beef up our staff, some of them come in day before their shift," he said. "If it's real bad and slick, we'll put three people on a truck just to help get patients across their lawn."
Ellis said EMS talks with hospitals to open bed space at emergency rooms.
"If they can discharge people and get beds opens there, once the events happen, we don't have to drive so far, to take them to Tulsa," he said.
Ambulances have automatic tire chains that can spin underneath the tires, Ellis said. Drivers can flip a switch to activate the chains.
"Those are only good for up to five inches, though," he said. "Once it gets bad, we have to put the big manual chains on our trucks."
The manual chains were not needed this week, but were used on a couple of trucks during heavy snows the first week of February. Trucks are equipped with ice melt and kitty litter, which helps absorb moisture.
"We also have boot spikes on all our trucks," he said. "We try to also take them off when they get inside a residence."
Drivers also go slower on the icy roads, Ellis said.
"We're extra cautious coming up to a traffic light," he said.
