Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service sent out the following release withe the latest COVID-19 Update:
The Muskogee County Health Department has confirmed that we have our first positive case of COVID–19 in Muskogee County.
We do know that this person has been under self-quarantine and has not been in contact with any first responders. The Health Department is currently conducting a trace investigation to see who may have been in contact with this person and when.
As more tests become available we can only suspect that the number of positive results will also increase for Muskogee County, this was fully expected and we have resources and plans in place. We ask that everybody continue their social-distancing and other recommendations put out by the Health Department.
Local officials, City and County Emergency Management, Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County EMS, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department continue to have daily briefings and share information on the latest updates and test results for our County.
Our Emergency Management Departments are now combined to serve as a Joint Information Center. This allows both of our Departments to serve as a single source for valid, reliable information that we can share and educate our community with.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) there are currently 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 2 deaths, one recently reported in Tulsa County and the Second being in Pawnee County.
The OSHD has partnered with 211Oklahoma to provide quick access to the COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.
If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, please contact your health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest. Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider, and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results.
Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is strongly recommended that everyone observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines to avoid spread to vulnerable populations.
We are recommending everybody to follow the CDC guidelines and avoid events of 10 people or more. Use the drive-thru or curbside pickups for restaurants and limiting your exposure to others in the community.
For the latest news on COVID-19 we recommend the following sites:
• cdc.gov
• who.int
