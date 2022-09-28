Muskogee County EMS responds to AMR request for EMS deployment

As network provider under American Medical Response’s contract with FEMA Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service is responding to the request to provide assistance with Hurricane Ian. Muskogee County EMS will be sending four medics and two ambulances along with additional medical supplies and ventilators. We anticipate the crews will be on a seven-14 day activation, but that can change as the situation changes. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at the assigned area in Orlando, Florida, they will stage at the forward operation base where they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state and local EMS agencies.
Muskogee County EMS is fortunate to be able to send some of their local assets, which includes personnel and equipment, to assist the communities that are in the path of Hurricane Ian. It is important that the citizens of Muskogee County know that sending these resources does not affect the day-to-day ability to provide timely medical response for all the communities Muskogee County EMS serves.
