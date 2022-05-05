Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith says stay put.
Smith said the rain that invaded the area overnight has brought the county to a halt.
"Everywhere north of I-40 is bad," he said. "Muskogee and Fort Gibson areas seem to be the worst. There might be some areas in the far southern part of Muskogee County that are better, but not many."
He also advised to stay wherever you are.
"DO NOT drive through water, there's never an excuse," he said. "We know you want to go home, but so do our first responders. Don't put them in jeopardy."
