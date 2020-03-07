A Porum man and woman considered fugitives from justice have been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Douglas Lee Sail Jr., 41, and Ashley Alyssa Johnson, 46, were arrested Saturday evening, according to a news release from Loge.
Sail and Johnson were due in court Feb. 28 on charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery alongside Ashley Burks, 33, and Jacob Staton, 24.
“I’m glad they’re in custody. I’m glad no police officers were hurt, and I look forward to their return in Muskogee County,” Loge said.
Prosecutors allege Sail and Johnson were involved a Jan. 4 incident in which they, along with Staton and Burks, conspired to rob Sammy Henry, 74, as Henry emerged from a Dollar General on South York Street.
The four were later arrested and released on bond. Sail and Johnson failed to appear in Muskogee County District Court for a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing in which all four were bound over for trial.
Loge said Sail and Johnson were arrested after his office received information that they might be in the Sebastian area of Florida, approximately one hour north of Fort Lauderdale.
“That information was provided to law enforcement, so I’m glad they were able to find them in the area and get them to custody,” Loge said.
A timeline for Sail and Johnson’s extradition depends on whether they waive extradition, Loge said.
“If they waive extradition we’ll make arrangements to go get them. I think that’s about a 20-hour drive,” he said. “If they don’t, we’ll seek a governor’s warrant for their return. That could take a couple of months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.