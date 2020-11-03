Muskogee County Health Department, 530 S. 34th St., has begun the following schedule for COVID testing and flu shots, until further notice or while supplies last. Bring insurance verification card, if available, for the flu shot. For age-specific flu vaccines, call prior to arriving.
Nov. 26-27, the County Health Department will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
COVID drive-thru testing:
8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment needed.
Flu shot drive-thru:
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday only. No appointment needed.
Questions or appointments: (918) 912-2160 or (918) 683-0321.
