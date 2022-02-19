Muskogee County Health Department to host COVID-19 public forum

Muskogee County Health Department will host a public forum from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 Martin Luther King St., to discuss the past, present and future of COVID-19 in the community.
“Join us for a community forum in honor of Black History Month, and hear local leaders and champions speak about their experiences with COVID-19,” said D’Elbie Walker, Community Engagement and Health Planning manager for Oklahoma State Department of Heatlh District 7. “We’ll be discussing what has worked in the community with COVID-19 as well as areas where improvement is needed, and what the future might hold for Muskogee residents.”
Speakers scheduled to participate in the forum include Keith Biglow, owner/operator of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors Inc.; Deputy Chief Reggie Cotton, Muskogee Police Department; the Rev. Rodger L.B. Cutler, senior pastor, St. Mark Baptist Church; Reubin McIntosh, principal, Muskogee Public Schools; and Derrick Reed, councilman, City of Muskogee.
The event will stream live on the Muskogee County Health Department Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Information. E-mail D’Elbie Walker at delbie@health.ok.gov or call (918) 683-0321.
