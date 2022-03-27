Muskogee County Health Department to host public health forum on Tuesday

The Muskogee County Health Department will host a public health forum from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., to discuss how COVID-19 has shaped the medical field in Oklahoma.
“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the medical field in Oklahoma. This forum is a great opportunity to have an honest conversation about the new realities of public health as we transition from pandemic response to endemic operations,” said D’Elbie Walker, Community Engagement and Health Planning manager for OSDH District 7, who will serve as host for the forum.
Speakers scheduled to participate in the forum include Kimberly Walton, executive director of patient care services for Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, and Dr. James Baker, medical director for the Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center.
The event will stream live on the Muskogee County Health Department Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Information: Email Jennifer Avery at JenniferBA@health.ok.gov or call (918) 756-1883.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
