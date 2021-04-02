Muskogee County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine POD (Point of Dispensing) from noon to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
This POD will be for anyone 18 years of age and older.
The Moderna Vaccine will be provided, first and second dose. If scheduling a second dose Moderna Vaccine, bring the vaccine card previously provided.
All participants receiving their first dose will return to the Muskogee Civic Center on May 4 to receive their booster.
Remember to wear a mask and social distance.
To schedule an appointment visit: vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.