WHAT: Muskogee County Industrial Authority — Special Meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Establish a bank account for Muskogee County Economic Authority.

• Incentive and/or development funds for a project involving Olive Garden and Whataburger on Shawnee Bypass, in the amount of $60,000.

• Agreement with Cook Construction for construction costs affiliated with site development for Olive Garden & Whataburger development in the amount of 60,000.

