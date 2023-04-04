WHAT: Muskogee County Industrial Authority — Special Meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Establish a bank account for Muskogee County Economic Authority.
• Incentive and/or development funds for a project involving Olive Garden and Whataburger on Shawnee Bypass, in the amount of $60,000.
• Agreement with Cook Construction for construction costs affiliated with site development for Olive Garden & Whataburger development in the amount of 60,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.