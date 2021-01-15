Muskogee County man pleads guilty to attempted robbery

A Muskogee County man has entered a guilty plea in federal court to attempted robbery in Indian Country, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Jaysea Markara Williams, 19, faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The Indictment alleged that on or about July 30, 2019, Williams, by force and violence and by intimidation, did attempt to take items of value from the person and presence of D.L.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Haskell Police Department, the Muskogee Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
John F. Heil, III, U.S. district judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Sentencing will follow the completion of that report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.