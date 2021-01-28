A Taft man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of attempted robbery in Indian Country, states a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Phillip Lemont Jones Jr., 19, faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about July 30, 2019, Jones, by force and violence and by intimidation, did attempt to take items of value from D.L., an Indian.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Haskell Police Department, the Muskogee Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will take place following the completion of the report.
