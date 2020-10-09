This week, two counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow," and eight counties moved from "yellow" to "orange." Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 97,088 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group. Of the 2,055 confirmed cases in Muskogee County, there have been 1,722 people who have recovered.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,091 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 97,088
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,224,883
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,336,562
**Currently Hospitalized 749
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 7,124
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,091
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Oct. 9.
