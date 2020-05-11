Muskogee Medical Foundation presented a $5,000 check to a group that has made and delivered more than 15,000 cloth masks and 500 respirators to help protect workers assembled on the front lines in response the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke, who helped form Muskogee County Masks as the novel coronavirus began to spread through Oklahoma, said volunteers who are part of the Facebook group will use the money to purchase material for more personal protective equipment.
Doke said the protective gear includes fabric masks sewn by volunteers, N95 respirators with parts fabricated by Advantage Controls, and face shields from Optronics. Those items have been distributed by Muskogee County Masks to health care workers, first responders, essential workers, and people who are among the most vulnerable populations.
“They deliver more masks every week, most of the cloth masks going to businesses and employees now,” said Doke, who was on hand when foundation chairman Ched Wetz presented the check on Friday. “Respirators are only going to health care workers and first responders.”
Doke said Advantage Controls on Friday delivered the pieces for 500 plastic masks, which will be assembled by volunteers as part of the Muskogee County Masks project.
Jeff O’Neal, president at Advantage Controls, said the company accelerated output of the N95 masks it makes in conjunction with the project. That was accomplished, he said, by recruiting help from its parent company and converting from 3-D printing to the use of injection molds.
“We started off by using our 3-D printers to print the plastic portion of the mask — that was a fairly slow process, taking about six hours or so per mask to print one piece,” O’Neal said. “They were willing to machine a mold for us and then run the injection molding parts for us ..., so now it’s taking them a matter of a minute or two to injection mold the same thing.”
O’Neal said the company delivered 500 pieces this past Friday and another 150 pieces the week before. With businesses starting to reopen and some residents starting to venture back out, O’Neal said he believes “it’s prudent that we proceed with caution” and “have the PPE on hand for not only those that have been in self-isolation but the continued needs of our frontline health care workers as well.”
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said supply chains for protective gear remain “extremely unreliable” even as states begin easing restrictions on access to public and private accommodations.
Doke said Muskogee Medical Foundation was created largely as a result of the late Jim Blair. He said Blair’s daughter, Jessica Blair Theilken, is carrying on her father’s legacy as the foundation’s chief executive officer.
“Jim Blair was a great friend who did a lot of great things for Muskogee,” Doke said. “Even in his absence, Jim’s efforts are still paying dividends in our community.”
