Muskogee County polling places

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

Precinct, Polling Place, Address

5 Bethany Presbyterian Church, 2000 Haskell Blvd.

7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd.

9 Chandler Road Church of Christ, 3507 Chandler Road

11 The Salvation Army, 700 Independence St.

13 York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St.

17 Rayfield Baptist Church, 601 Indianapolis Ave.

21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St.

22 American Legion, 4012 W. Broadway.

23, Martin Luther King Center, 627 N. Third St.

28 24th Street Family Church, 2410 N. 24th St.

33 Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell

36 Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft

37 Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.

38 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E.

40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.

44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 100 Buce Ave., Braggs

45 Rural Water District 2, 2310 S. Woodland Road.

46 First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.

47 Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.

49 Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive

50 Boynton Community Center, 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton

51 Council Hill Community Center, Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill

53 Oktaha Fire Department, 215 S. Main St., Oktaha

55, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.

56 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner

57 Webbers Falls Municipal, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls

59 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner

60 Green Valley Baptist Church, 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls

61 Summit First Baptist Church, First and Broadway, Summit

64 Porum Senior Citizens Center, 110 N. Second St., Porum

