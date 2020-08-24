Muskogee County polling places

MUSKOGEE COUNTY
Precinct, Polling Place, Address
5 Bethany Presbyterian Church, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
7 Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Haskell Blvd.
9 Chandler Road Church of Christ, 3507 Chandler Road
11 The Salvation Army, 700 Independence St.
13 York Street Christian Church, 1125 S. York St.
17 Rayfield Baptist Church, 601 Indianapolis Ave.
21 Boston Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. 30th St.
22 American Legion, 4012 W. Broadway.
23, Martin Luther King Center, 627 N. Third St.
28 24th Street Family Church, 2410 N. 24th St.
33 Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell
36 Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft
37 Timothy Baptist Church, 5530 W. Okmulgee Ave.
38 Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E.
40 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.
41 Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., Fort Gibson.
44 Emmanuel Pentecostal Church, 100 Buce Ave., Braggs
45 Rural Water District 2, 2310 S. Woodland Road.
46 First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.
47 Lifepoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.
49 Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive
50 Boynton Community Center, 200 W. Kenefick, Boynton
51 Council Hill Community Center, Hwy. 72 and Main Street, Council Hill
53 Oktaha Fire Department, 215 S. Main St., Oktaha
55, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
56 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner
57 Webbers Falls Municipal, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
58 Webbers Falls Municipal, 212 N. Hwy. 100, Webbers Falls
59 Warner Assembly of God, 206 Third St., Warner
60 Green Valley Baptist Church, 19702 S. Ross Road, Webbers Falls
61 Summit First Baptist Church, First and Broadway, Summit
64 Porum Senior Citizens Center, 110 N. Second St., Porum
